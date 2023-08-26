Astrologer Suggests Auspicious Seating For Brothers On Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Hindu festival, is dedicated to commemorating the profound bond between brothers and sisters. This joyous occasion serves as a tribute to the love and safeguarding that siblings provide for one another. Falling within the auspicious month of Sawan, as per the Hindu Lunar calendar, the festival takes centre stage. On this day, sisters symbolize their devotion by tying a sacred thread, known as Rakhi, around their brothers’ wrists, invoking blessings for their well-being. In return, brothers pledge to stand as protectors, ensuring their sisters’ safety throughout their journey of life. This year, Raksha Bandhan will grace two days due to the influence of Bhadra Kaal, allowing for Rakhi ceremonies on both August 30 and August 31.

The propitious time to tie the Rakhi ribbon commences after 9:01 pm on August 30. For those unable to observe the ceremony at night, an alternate window opens on August 31, available until 7:05 am.

Renowned astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram from Ayodhya has shed light on vital details, ranging from which hand to tie the Rakhi to the ideal seating arrangement for the brother-sister ceremony at night.

Pandit Kalki Ram expounded that in the realm of Sanatan Dharam, distinct sides have been attributed to both genders, believed to usher prosperity and good health. For men, the right side of their body holds sacred significance. Consequently, sisters are encouraged to tie the Rakhi thread on their brothers’ right wrists, symbolizing the wellspring of strength and power.