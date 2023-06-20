Astrology and Careers: Uncovering the Best Professions for Each Zodiac Sign

Career is an important part in our life. Inadvertently, people miss these opportunities due to lack of self-assuredness. But with the help of astrology, people can be successful in their lives without any doubt. A person’s temperament, strengths and weaknesses decide their capabilities.

Simran Sharma, Astrology of All India Institute of Occult Science, founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, shares career suggestions for each zodiac sign:

Aries: Aries are brave, impulsive, passionate, energetic, ambitious, courageous, adventurous and born healers. Nothing can stop them from achieving their goals. They love to spend their time in gyms while working out. They flourish in a competitive environment. They may be police officers, army officers or managers, personal trainers, sports, or entrepreneurs.

Taurus: Taureans are known for their determination, practicality, and patience. They excel in stable and structured environments, making them well-suited for careers in finance, real estate, agriculture, or any field that requires attention to detail and a steady approach.

Advertisement

Gemini: Highly intelligent people, know different languages, and have multiple skills. Amazing communication skills and best speakers. Geminis are versatile, adaptable, and excellent communicators. They thrive in intellectually stimulating environments and can excel in careers such as journalism, public relations, marketing, teaching, or any field that allows them to use their excellent communication skills and adaptability.

Cancer: They are emotional, family oriented people, caring, strong will power, intelligent and hard working. They can get into health care jobs or social work or be soldiers, gardeners, psychiatrists.

Leo: They are natural-born leaders, confident, intuitive, and work smartly according to circumstances and possess an expressive nature. They can be CEOs, government officers, politicians and motivational speakers.

Virgo: They are quite smart and determined people. They are good advisors. Sensitive and have good imaginative abilities. Good mathematicians. They can be writers, technicians, teachers, data scientists.

Libra: They are wise, smart, friendly, full of creativity, and elegant, balanced, and have natural public dealing skills. professions such as actors, models, interior designer, relationship officer, lawyers, realtors and perfume or jewelry business, music instrument business.

Advertisement

Scorpio: stubborn in nature, passionate, loyal, mysterious and determined. Crime investigator, spy, detective, surgeons, occult Science.

Sagittarius: They are humorous but pretty much serious towards their life goals. Honest and responsible. Travel guide, teacher, scuba diver, any profession that involves creativity, thrill, and experience are perfect for Sagittarians.

Capricorn: Capricorns are self-disciplined and determined and serious people. Responsible and reliable. Iron related business, chartered accountants, bankers, Ayurvedic doctors, politicians.

Advertisement

Aquarius: understanding, generous, trustworthy, independent and logical. Optimistic and efficient with time. Great listener and speaker as well. Professions for Aquarius people are scientist, technical job, astronaut, researcher, public welfare officer.