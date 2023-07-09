Astrology: How to Choose Your Wedding Lehenga According to Your Zodiac Sign

Your wedding day is a momentous occasion that celebrates the union of two souls. From the venue to the decorations, every element should reflect your unique personality and style, including your wedding attire. If you’re someone who believes in the influence of astrology, considering your zodiac sign when choosing your wedding lehenga can add an extra touch of personalization. In this guide, curated by Diksha Katyal, Founder, Academy of Vedic Vidya, are zodiac-wise colors and designs to help you select the perfect lehenga for your special day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Advertisement

Aries individuals are known for their confident and fiery nature. For your wedding lehenga, opt for bold and vibrant colors like red, orange, or royal blue. Choose designs with intricate embroidery, modern silhouettes, and strong patterns, to reflect your energetic spirit.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus individuals appreciate luxury, comfort, and timeless elegance. Colors like shades of green, earthy tones, or pastel hues suit your grounded personality.

Look for lehengas with classic designs, rich fabrics like silk or velvet, and intricate motifs that exude sophistication and refinement.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Advertisement

Geminis are known for their playful and versatile nature. Opt for lehengas in vibrant shades of yellow, bright pink, or aqua blue that reflect your vivacious personality. Choose designs with unique drapes, modern cuts, and intricate details to match your dynamic style.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Advertisement

Cancer individuals have a sensitive and romantic nature. Soft and soothing colors like pastel shades of pink, sea green, or silver complement your personality. Look for lehengas with delicate embroideries, floral patterns, and flowing fabrics to capture your nurturing spirit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Advertisement

Leos are confident and love to be the center of attention. Bold and regal colors like gold, deep maroon, or purple perfectly represent your charismatic personality. Opt for lehengas with dramatic designs, royal embellishments, and statement-making details to showcase your majestic aura.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Advertisement

Virgos are known for their practical and modest approach. Subtle and earthy colors like beige, ivory, or light green complement your calm and organized nature. Choose lehengas with clean lines, minimalistic embroideries, and elegant designs to reflect your understated elegance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Libras are known for their sense of balance and harmony. Soft and pastel shades like baby pink, lavender, or sky blue suit your graceful and charming personality. Look for lehengas with intricate lacework, delicate embellishments, and flowing silhouettes to reflect your innate sense of beauty.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Scorpios have an intense and mysterious nature. Deep and dark colors like black, burgundy, or navy blue resonate with your enigmatic personality. Opt for lehengas with bold embroideries, intricate motifs, and sensual cuts to capture your passionate allure.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Sagittarius individuals are adventurous and free-spirited. Vibrant and bold colors like royal purple, turquoise, or mustard yellow match your lively personality. Look for lehengas with unique prints, eclectic patterns, and bohemian-inspired designs to reflect your love for travel and exploration.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Capricorns appreciate tradition and elegance. Colors like deep brown, charcoal gray or navy blue reflect your sophisticated and practical nature. Opt for lehengas with clean and structured designs, subtle embellishments, and traditional motifs to embody your timeless style.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Aquarians are known for their individuality and creativity. Choose unconventional colors like electric blue, metallic silver, or vibrant purple to match your unique personality. Look for lehengas with modern and artistic designs, abstract patterns, and experimental silhouettes to showcase your avant-garde spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):