Asur 2's Kasturi Banerjjee: I Prioritize Weight Training For My Fitness And No Diets

Kasturi Banerjjee, an actor is known for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Banerjjee has portrayed a variety of characters across different mediums, showcasing her talent in films, television shows, and theater productions. With her latest stint in Asur 2 and City of Dreams Season 3, she has captivated audiences and garnered recognition and praise for her acting skills.

Question: How do you manage your personal life and professional life?

Answer: Hmmm… Well not sure … I mean that’s a question I ask myself quite often. Am I managing it all right? Am I faring well? I can’t tell you I have got it l all sorted because the truth is- I go to work, I miss the kids and when I am with kids I miss work! Actually, I hate the thought of my boys being neglected! I am trying to collect as much memory as possible with them before they fly off the nest!

Advertisement

Question: Do you think working life after having kids changes? Is there any drawback?

Answer: So much has changed earlier when I was with my parents I had a brief 18months of screen life but was totally carefree! Or even after getting married I took all kind of work -took as many projects possible knowing all is set at home! I have a tremendously supportive husband- so never had to think twice before committing. But after kids I have been working around their schedule. It becomes extremely difficult as you are in a catch22 situation. You want to avoid long commitments but that’s the least you can do for a meaty role.

I am no AB, production houses won’t (and should not) cater to such needs! So I am taking it easy and hoping to bag small yet impactful pieces.

Advertisement

Drawback: Having kids can’t be categorised under “drawback “never - it’s a blessing — yes may be a bit challenging but not a drawback at all! I have started looking at the world different! They have brought in so many shades. I have so much to explore as an actor now.

Advertisement

Question: What keeps you calm in the chaotic schedule?

Answer: Hahahaah I am anything but calm. I am known as Mrs RedBull — I got no chill! I am always at the go! Still to answer your question I think my little one has a magic hug - it instantly takes me to a meditative state! My Zen!

Question: What’s your fitness manta?

Answer: Love walking. Love dancing. Started asana at the age of 8-9. Was quiet all right with flat and hurdle races- joined karate later which I enjoyed thoroughly! I love doing weights not good with diets so I depend completely on my workout routine to remain healthy.

Advertisement

How you prioritise your personal and professional life?