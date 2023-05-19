At Solapur Mango Festival, Fruit Weighing 2.5 Kg Named Sharad; Watch

While it’s usually the political issues in Maharashtra that always find their way back to the former Chief Minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, this time it is a mango. Yes, mangoes are the lifeline of the state. Solapur farmer Dattatreya Gadge caught eyeballs for giving a political name to the mango that weighs over two kilograms. This has led curious customers to hold them in their hands for a quick picture.

Why specifically the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

The Phalbagh scheme was started by Pawar when he was Chief Minister of the state. In this scheme, about 7000 kesar mango trees were planted on 8 acres of agricultural land. Gadge explained how ‘Sharad Mango’ has become one of the most popular mangoes during the ongoing festival essentially because of its weight and name. He also explained how this mango is made.

He named the 2.5 kg mangoes after Pawar to honour his efforts.

Solapur Mango Festival

Mango festivals are a big hit in Maharashtra. According to previous media reports, a daily average of 800-1,000 consumers attend these festivals. Every summer, the event attracts huge crowds and serves as a common platform for farmers and consumers.

Solapur’s famous mango festival features Sharad mangoes from Gadge’s orchard. As a result of extensive research conducted by Rajendra Pawar of Baramati Agriculture Science Centre and Baramati Agriculture Development Trust, Gadge explained to the festival goers how he used different homeopathic medicines to successfully produce bulky mangoes on the trees.