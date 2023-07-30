Athiya Shetty Looks Beautiful In Anamika Khanna's Embroidered Couture Ensemble

Athiya Shetty made a striking return to the ramp as the showstopper for the renowned designer Anamika Khanna, adorning a captivating handcrafted couture creation. Despite feeling nervous after her hiatus from walking the runway, Athiya found solace in the fact that it was Anamika Khanna’s show, a designer she deeply admires. In praise of Anamika’s artistry and personality, Athiya expressed, “Apart from being a wonderful artist, she’s a great person, and that comes across in her work and designs."

The ensemble Athiya wore was a beautiful amalgamation of contemporary and vintage elements, featuring stolen art that held sentimental value for her. The whole outfit was a testament to Khanna’s affection for the art, and Athiya effortlessly completed the look, showcasing the artistry in its full glory. Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Athiya revealed that Anamika had also designed her wedding lehenga, making the experience of walking the ramp for her feel like completing a full circle.

Advertisement

Anamika’s collection this year was an emotional journey, emphasizing the need to pause and embrace love and stillness in our fast-paced contemporary world. “Through my collection I have aimed to infuse the calmness of the old world, fostering a sense of appreciation for love and genuine emotions," adds Khanna.