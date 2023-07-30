Athiya Shetty Spills Skincare And Makeup Tips, Says, 'Less Is More'| EXCLUSIVE

Athiya Shetty’s social media handles starting from her Instagram account to her Youtube channel holds proof to the fact that she loves skincare and makeup. The actress not only hops on to makeup trends but takes her skincare game equally seriously. Every now and then she loves to sport a no-makeup look allowing her raw skin to take centre stage and she does so with utmost confidence. This has often made her fans and followers wonder about her skincare game and her beliefs when it comes to makeup.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Athiya takes us through it all, starting from how she maintains her skin to what kind of makeup she likes, the products she uses and in between all of that shares some fantastic tips to live by.

Excerpts from the Interview-

What is your skincare mantra and what makes it so special?

My go-to mantra for both skincare and makeup has always been- Less is more!

It’s best to avoid overcomplicating your skin regimes. I stick to a maximum of 3–4 steps and follow them religiously in order to see visible results.

After constantly being in the spotlight and exposed to makeup owing to your profession, how do you maintain your skin?

Makeup and beauty are a big part of my daily life. My profession requires me to wear makeup for long hours, hence why I prefer to use products that are infused with skincare benefits like Just Herbs’ natural makeup which not only performs and stays well but also nourishes my skin.

If you had to share 3 skin care tips that you swear by, what would they be?

Double cleanse at night

NEVER sleep with makeup on

ALWAYS wear SPF, no matter if you’re indoors or outdoors

Do you believe in Ayurvedic or natural skincare and makeup? Is it a part of your skincare regimen or your makeup routine?

Being a big makeup & skincare enthusiast, I’m very particular about what ingredients go inside any product that I use. I enjoy doing DIY face masks using natural ingredients, all easily available at home, and it’s amazing to see immediate results every time.

I definitely believe that makeup products that have skincare ingredients make a difference and help retain the natural health of my skin, hence why I often pick my go-to Just Herbs products whenever I need an instant touch-up, especially when I’m travelling.

What are the skincare products that you completely swear by? Similarly, what are the makeup products that you cannot do without?

An intensely hydrating moisturiser, sunscreen and a tinted lip balm are some skincare products that I swear by. For makeup, my go-to products are Just Herbs’ Nourishing Lip & Cheek Tint, Serum-infused Lip Gloss and the Serum Foundation.

What are some skincare rules that you cannot mess with?

My #1 rule to achieve healthy, glowing skin is to stay hydrated both internally and externally. I make sure to drink enough water every day, which helps detoxify my body by flushing out toxins naturally.

Talk to us about your fitness regimen and diet and if both of them result in you having the incredible skin that you do.

Honestly, I am never on a diet, I eat everything. I do control my sweet intake though, and I try to work out 3-4 times a week.

Is there a family skincare secret that you would like to spill?

I think DIY face masks are what I carry on from my grandmother and mother. Applying whatever is there at home is something that works for my skin wonderfully. Also, I’ve said this before about never leaving the house without sunscreen which is also something I learnt from them.

Do you see a future for Ayurvedic skincare and makeup in the world?

The big idea behind joining hands with Just Herbs was to together make the beauty space more Inclusive, Real & Authentic. I resonated with their holistic approach towards beauty and how they pair the best aspects of traditional Ayurvedic practices with learning from contemporary knowledge to offer beauty solutions that actually work. So YES, I definitely see this taking over not just nationally but also internationally. There’s already so much buzz around Ayurveda and Clean formulations in the West, and this trend is set to grow more for sure.