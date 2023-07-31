Athiya Shetty’s Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Choker With Golconda Diamonds Took 12 Months To Make

India Couture Week 2023: Walking gracefully through the artistic set at Anamika Khanna’s couture show, actor Athiya Shetty looked comfortably glamorous in the couturier’s showstopper ensemble.

Adding a sparkle to her overall look, was the handcrafted premium necklace designed by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellery. The highlight of the jewellery collection was Athiya Shetty’s choker which was handcrafted with Golconda Diamonds.

Partnering with Anamika Khanna for the show, the luxury bridal and fine jewellery house showcased more than 100 pieces on the ramp at India Couture Week 2023. The pastel shades of Anamika Khanna’s collection along with the judicial use of colour stones enhanced the overall look and appearance of the show.

Advertisement

Speaking about collaborating with Anamika Khanna, Yash Agarwal, partner and creative director of Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, says, “We have been collaborating with Anamika Khanna for the ICW for many years now. Both brands have synergy in experimenting with different silhouettes in the most modern and contemporary styles. Seeing the collection of Anamika Khanna this year, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas designed a special couture line using various cuts of diamonds with an emphasis on precious colour stones. We designed more than 100 pieces which were displayed on the ramp for the Couture Show."

Advertisement

Agarwal also mentioned that the design team worked hard to blend the jewellery with the outfits. According to Agarwal, the choker adorned by Athiya Shetty took 12 months to make. “All our pieces are one of a kind, but we were most excited to see the show stopper [Athiya Shetty] with our most premium necklace, very intricately handcrafted with more than 100 carats of rose cut diamonds, 50 carats of old cut Kashi kamal (Golconda) diamonds along with Colombian emeralds."