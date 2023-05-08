Athiya Shetty's Haldi lehenga Showcased At NMACC Following Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Wedding Ensemble

Athiya Shetty is a name that has garnered attention and admiration for her unmatched fashion sense. With her exceptional taste in clothing, the diva frequently flaunts her elegance and sophistication, which was also evident during her Haldi ceremony. Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23 after hosting a couple of delightful ceremonies. Her intimate moments from the ceremonies received immense love from her fans and her aesthetic lehengas were no exception. The style icon has made headlines again as her Haldi lehenga gets displayed at Mumbai’s prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC). This comes after Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding lehenga was also given a special display at the same venue.

Opting for a minimalist yet vibrant ivory lehenga, the actress’s Haldi look was styled by renowned stylist Ami Patel. Ami Patel added her incredible fashion acumen to Athiya’s ensemble and chose a gorgeous ivory cotton and intricate handmade gold gota work anarkali and gharara skirt from Ritu Kumar for the diva’s blissful Haldi ceremony. The recreation of vintage RK in the old chai-dipped cotton fabric and the antique gold work that took 2000 hours to embroider was just the perfect mix of comfort and luxury for Athiya’s Haldi look.

The NMACC has become a symbol of Indian art, culture, and tradition, and its displays of iconic fashion pieces only serve to reinforce its status as a cultural landmark. NMACC’s inauguration ceremony was attended by some of the biggest stars from the entertainment industry. Athiya’s lehenga was showcased alongside other iconic pieces from the fashion industry, highlighting the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian designers. With the display of her Haldi lehenga at the NMACC, Athiya joins the ranks of other prominent Bollywood celebrities whose outfits have been showcased at the prestigious venue. This includes Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who wore a stunning red and gold traditional lehenga during her wedding with Anand Ahuja.

Athiya’s Haldi lehenga is sure to inspire many other brides-to-be to incorporate pastel colours and intricate embroidery into their wedding attire.

The display of Athiya Shetty’s Haldi lehenga at the NMACC is a proud moment not just for the actress, but also for the entire Indian fashion industry. It highlights the immense talent of Indian designers and the beauty and richness of Indian culture.

