Auspicious Dates For Marriage In May And June, Check Full List

April 2023 has been a tough month when it comes to auspicious dates for marriages. This was due to the movement of Jupiter that caused even Akshaya Tritiya of the Vaisakh month to be inauspicious. But Jupiter will be transitioning into Aries at 5:06 am on April 29. This will help people plan auspicious events like Gruha Pravesh, marriage, mundane and more from April 29 onwards.

Pandit Nand Kishore Mudgal, a popular astrologer from Baidyanath Dham located in Deoghar, Jharkhand shed light on Shubh muhurat for such events. He revealed that Kharmas ended on April 14 but due to Jupiter’s setting and the following fifteen days were inauspicious. But now, Guru Uday is going to happen on April 29 and some auspicious dates are coming ahead.

The period for marriages starts from May 2 and there are a lot of great dates until June 27. The auspicious dates for marriage in the month of May are May 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 29 and 30. In the month of June, the auspicious dates are June 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 23, 24, 26 and 27.

A total of 26 days are auspicious in the upcoming months of May and June which gives people, planning to conduct marriages, plenty of time to plan and execute the events. While 15 of the dates are in the month of May, 11 are in June. After this, the auspicious date to carry out any major event is directly in November. The last date to marry this year will be in December.

People who were planning to get married in the first half of the year should choose one of the above-mentioned dates and start preparations. This is because, after June, there will be a long gap of 5 months before people can plan marriages or other auspicious events again. Moreover, the end of the year is mostly crowded with marriages and a huge problem of venue unavailability in several cities making year-end marriage a hassle.

