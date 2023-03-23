It’s generally a good idea to avoid eating heavy, greasy, or spicy foods before getting intimate, as these can cause discomfort or digestive issues. Here are some specific examples of things to avoid:
- Garlic and onions
These foods can cause bad breath, which may be a turn-off for your partner.
- Beans
Beans are notorious for causing gas, bloating, and other digestive issues.
- Dairy products
Dairy products can cause bloating and gas, and may also contribute to bad breath.
- Alcohol
While a glass of wine or a cocktail can help you relax and feel more comfortable, too much alcohol can impair your judgment and physical abilities.
- Caffeine
Caffeine can increase your heart rate and make you feel jittery or anxious, which may not be conducive to a romantic mood.
- Spicy foods
Spicy foods can cause heartburn, acid reflux, and other digestive issues that may put a damper on your evening.
Overall, it’s important to listen to your body and choose foods that make you feel comfortable and confident before getting intimate. If you’re unsure, it’s always a good idea to talk to your partner about your concerns and preferences.
