Ayurvedic Expert Shares A List Of Vegetables To Avoid During Monsoon

Monsoon gives us relief from the heat. Along with this, the season also increases the risk of bacterial infections, waterborne diseases, and digestive issues. During this season, it is critical to pay close attention to vegetable selection because some may be contaminated or have an adverse effect on our digestive system.

According to Ayurveda, our food must be properly cooked. People should consume light, fresh, easy to digest, and home-cooked meals.