Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2023: History, Significance and Key Features of PM-Jan Arogya Yojana

AYUSHMAN BHARAT DIWAS 2023: A significant portion of India’s population lives below the poverty line (BPL) and cannot afford expensive healthcare facilities. Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a government health scheme that provides healthcare to those who belong to the economically weaker sections in India. The scheme was initiated to move away from the selective and segmented health service approach to something that is more comprehensive. Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated on April 30.

AYUSHMAN BHARAT DIWAS 2023: KEY FACTS

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), was launched on September 23, 2018, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government intends to provide affordable healthcare to over 50 crore beneficiaries. The services provided under the PMJAY scheme will be paperless and cashless. Families registered under the PMJAY scheme will receive up to Rs 5 lakhs of health insurance per year. About 10.7 crore people receive this health insurance amount for secondary and tertiary care and hospitalisation. The PMJAY scheme falls under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agendas of the WHO and the UN. Ayushman Bharat also reflects UN’s goal to “Leave No One Behind," as a target for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The PMJAY scheme can be accessed at designated Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs). The cost of treatment is borne by the government as per the scheme. There are 1, 59, 662 HWCs operating in the country, as of April 2023. Apart from emergencies, trauma, maternal and child health care services, the HWCs are created to provide services related to non-communicable diseases, ENT care, palliative and rehabilitative care, and mental health. As per the 71st Round of National Sample Survey (NSS), 85.9% of rural households and 82% of urban households were found to have zero access to healthcare insurance. The Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana covers the patients’ expenses from the start of hospitalisation till the post-hospitalisation recovery process. 30 states and union territories have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the central government to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

