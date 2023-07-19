Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Ayushmann Khurrana Always Aces Fusion Fashion In Amazing Black Jackets

Ayushmann Khurrana has often sported varied fashion choices effortlessly and fashion enthusiasts love him for his sartorial sense

Ayushmann always looks dapper, no matter what! (Images: Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana has always had an extremely chic sartorial sense, he loves to experiment with his looks as much as he loves to experiment with his film roles. No matter what he is doing, or where he is going- he loves to sport a good look! Ayushmann is ever ready to put his best fashion foot forward no matter what.

The talented actor-artiste enjoys layering and always experiments in his dressing. He has often been spotted wearing eclectic black jackets with ethnic touches to red-carpet events and award nights, setting off a trend for experimental cuts and prominent design in menswear.

Be it his handloom-based sharp short jacket, or the elaborately embroidered black zari jacket and sherwani blend piece, he has aced the look of dashing in black.

His fondness for experimental silhouettes has always brought interesting fashion choices for others to follow.

    • Ayushmann has an accentuated style of dressing. His personal style statement reiterates his position as one of the most fashionable Indian movie stars.

