Babil Khan Is Absolutely India’s Answer to Harry Styles and Timothee; Here is The Proof

With his outstanding performance and acting talent, actor Babil Khan, who made his feature debut with Qala, won over the hearts of the audience. The actor is well-known not only for his acting abilities but also for making a splash in the fashion world with his fearless and daring style choices. Babil Khan has repeatedly broken rules, pushed limits, and emerged as an emerging fashion sensation in India.

Babil Khan stands out as a genuine trendsetter and is revered by Generation Z. Babil has frequently been compared by fans to global fashion leaders like Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles. Netizens have taken notice of his unique sense of style, which has won him significant acclaim. Babil has been experimenting with different looks with each appearance, and he can pull off any look. Fans have referred to him as Timothee and Harry Styles of India. Let’s take a closer look at some of Babil’s style choices:

Daring Crop Top Fusion

The combination of Babil’s outfit’s vibrant colours, classic design components, and the daring addition of the crop top—an item that is uncommon in men’s wardrobes—resonates with the idea that fashion knows no boundaries.The customary gender boundaries in fashion were pushed to the limit by Babil’s self-assurance in adopting atypical components of style, such as the pink crop top, which is often worn by women.

Traditional Twist with Sheer Sophistication

Babil posed while making a strong fashion statement. In typical Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla flair, the chic dhoti pants are worn with a sheer shirt embellished with pink rose patterns to flawlessly blend traditional and modern aesthetics.

Whimsical Moth Embroidery Elegance

Babil wore a bandh gala outfit that was exquisitely embroidered with a moth motif, and he looked quite fashionable. This unusual pattern gave the otherwise standard clothing a comical twist, demonstrating once more how Babil’s fashion selections are the ideal synthesis of traditional and modern components.

Sophisticated Air of Mystery