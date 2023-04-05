Babu Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About the Social Justice Crusader

BABU JAGJIVAN RAM BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Babu Jagjivan Ram, popularly known as Babuji, was a freedom fighter and politician who championed the cause of social justice. He was born on April 5, 1908, in Chandwa village, in Shahabad district (now Bhojpur) of Bihar.

During British Rule, Babu Jagjivan Ram played an active role in India’s freedom movement as a member of the Indian National Congress. After independence, he served as a Union minister.

Jagjivan Ram was India’s Defence Minister during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. He also served as Minister of Labour, and Minister of Communications under the governments of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He was the Deputy Prime Minister between 1977 and 1979.

Babu Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts

Jagjivan Ram was one of the youngest members of India’s Constituent Assembly and played an important role in drafting India’s Constitution. He was a member of the Indian National Congress, but he later left the party to join the socialist movement in India. In 1981 he formed his own party Congress (J). He was one of the first Dalits to hold important positions in the Indian government and the first Dalit to become a Union Cabinet Minister. He was one of the few Dalits in Bihar who received higher education in British India. Jagjivan Ram was also a champion of women’s rights and worked towards empowering women in Indian society. He was also a writer and poet. He wrote several books, including his autobiography, “Jagjivan Ram: And His Times", and a collection of poems titled “Black and White". He was known for his efforts to improve the lives of the Dalit community in India. He fought against caste discrimination and worked to provide education and employment opportunities to Dalits.

Babu Jagjivan Ram passed away on July 6, 1986, leaving behind a legacy of social and political activism. He is remembered as one of India’s most respected and influential leaders, who dedicated his entire life for the cause of social justice and upliftment of the backward sections of the society.

