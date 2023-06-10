Back Pain To Hair Loss, Common Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that belongs to the D family, which also comprises vitamins D1, D2 and D3. When you are directly exposed to sunlight, your body naturally creates vitamin D. To ensure proper levels of vitamin D in your blood, you can also receive it from particular meals and supplements.

Nutrients and vitamins are required to keep the body healthy. If there is a vitamin deficiency in the body, a variety of complications may arise. Around 1 billion people worldwide have inadequate vitamin D levels. According to one study, about 42% of people in the United States are vitamin D deficient. This proportion rises to nearly 63% among Hispanic adults and 82% among African American adults. Let us take a look at the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency: