Back to School Essentials: Furniture and Study Solutions for Students

As the summer break comes to an end, it’s time for students to gear up for another exciting school year. While textbooks, notebooks, and stationery are essential, one aspect often overlooked is creating an ideal study environment at home. Having the right furniture and study solutions can greatly enhance productivity and make learning more enjoyable.

A study desk

First and foremost, a good study desk is a must-have for any student. Look for a desk that provides ample workspace and has enough room to accommodate a computer or laptop. “It should also have storage options such as drawers or shelves to keep essential supplies organized and within reach. A sturdy and ergonomic chair is equally important to maintain a proper posture and prevent back strain during long study sessions," says Vijai Subramaniam, Founder & Chairman, Royaloak Furniture. Sleep health matters

K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd says, “The learning opportunities for children in schools are endless now. Parents are more ambitious than their children and hence, schools provide much more than the entitled curriculum for these young enthusaiasts to become the next set of strong leaders. Their mental and physical growth is a priority for us. The first and foremost step is for them to follow a consistent sleep cycle and invest in the right products that cater to it. Whilst catering to sleep health, it is extremely crucial to provide children with the right and comfortable home furnishings that can enhance their study-time by providing them comfort since they are spending long hours sitting in school or in front of a screen." The right lighting

Lighting plays a crucial role in creating a conducive study environment. “Natural light is ideal, so try to position the desk near a window. However, in the evenings or on cloudy days, a desk lamp with an adjustable body and brightness is essential. Look for a lamp with a warm and soft light that is easy on the eyes and minimizes eye strain. Storage solutions are key to maintaining a clutter-free study space. Invest in bookshelves or storage cubes to keep textbooks, reference materials, and folders neatly organized. Consider using storage bins or baskets for smaller items like pens, markers, and calculators. A clean and organized workspace can enhance concentration and productivity," adds Subramaniam. Tech-friendly furniture

In today’s digital age, technology has become an integral part of the learning process. Make sure to incorporate technology-friendly furniture into the study space. Look for desks with built-in cable management systems to keep wires and cords neatly organized. “Consider investing in an adjustable table or desk to improve ergonomics and facilitate comfortable viewing angles. An often overlooked aspect of study furniture is comfort. Students spend long hours sitting at their desks, so it’s crucial to prioritize comfort," states Subramaniam.

Consider adding a cushion or lumbar support to the chair for added comfort and to prevent fatigue. A footrest can also be beneficial to improve blood circulation and reduce strain on the legs and feet. Add a personal touch

Personalization is key to creating a study space that reflects the student’s personality and inspires motivation. Add elements such as a bulletin board or whiteboard for notes and reminders. Hang inspiring posters or artwork that create a positive and motivating atmosphere. Plants can also add a touch of freshness and improve air quality in the room. Sturdy Stools

Children must be seated in the correct upright position while studying or learning and hence, investing in the right kind of stools and divans are designed to reduce their fatigue and reduce the strain on their spine. Cushioned wooden stools are seen in trend now and hence, they are the perfect furniture item for styling one’s home with luxury and in turn, can also be used by a child. “Flexibility is often hampered due to sitting in one position for long hours and hence, there are specially designed bolsters and cushions that can be used as neck roll pillows and back support pillows that will help a child not strain his/her back while studying. Investing in the right kind of home items are often crucial to provide comfort and make a home look stylish and hence, are multi-purpose in nature," adds Madhavan.

“Investing in the right study desk, comfortable chair, adequate lighting, storage options, and technology-friendly furniture can greatly enhance the learning experience. By creating a well-organized and personalized study space, students can boost productivity, focus, and overall enjoyment of their studies. So, as the new school year approaches, make sure to consider these furniture essentials to set up an ideal study environment for success," signs off Subramaniam.