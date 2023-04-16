Badhaai Ho Actress Neena Gupta Enjoys This South Indian Cuisine, Know The Recipe Here

From mouth-watering dosa to soft idli, South Indian cuisine beautifully encompasses the culinary tales. And, it seems that apart from us, actress Neena Gupta is also a connoisseur of South Indian delicacies. The veteran actress took to Instagram and uploaded a video of herself eating dosa.

According to the Badhaai Ho actress, nothing matches the taste of idli and dosa. She captioned the video, “Khao khao aur aish karo (Eat good food and enjoy your life )."

Seeing the video, did you also get a sudden craving for masala dosa? Why don’t you prepare it at home with the following recipe?

Ingredients:

For dosa batter:

1 cup rice (preferably parboiled)

1/2 cup urad dal (black gram)

1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds

Water for soaking and grinding

Salt to taste

For potato filling:

2 large potatoes, boiled and mashed

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup green peas (optional)

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 inch piece of ginger, grated

A pinch of asafoetida

A few curry leaves

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

For dosa:

Dosa batter

Potato filling

Oil or ghee for cooking dosa

Method:

Wash and soak the rice, urad dal and fenugreek seeds in water separately for at least 6-8 hours or overnight. Drain the water and grind the soaked rice, urad dal and fenugreek seeds separately to a smooth batter using a grinder or a blender. Mix the batters together, add salt, and let the dosa batter ferment for 6-8 hours or overnight. To prepare the potato filling, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they start spluttering, add cumin seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves, grated ginger, and green chillies. Sauté for a minute. Add chopped onions and green peas (if using) to the pan and sauté until onions turn translucent. Add the boiled and mashed potatoes to the pan along with salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes until the flavours blend. Turn the stove off and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Heat a non-stick tawa on medium heat. Pour a ladleful of dosa batter onto the centre of the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin roti-like shape. Drizzle some oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and cook until the edges start to turn crispy and golden brown. Now put a spoonful of the prepared potato filling in the centre of the dosa and spread it evenly. Fold the dosa in half to form a semi-circle or roll it up like a cone. Serve the freshly prepared masala dosa hot with coconut chutney, sambhar and tomato or onion chutney.

