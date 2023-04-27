Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2023: Date, Significance, Rituals and Mantra

BAGALAMUKHI JAYANTI 2023: Bagalamukhi Jayanti is an auspicious occasion celebrated by Hindus to honour and seek blessings from goddess Bagalamukhi. The day marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu goddess, who is also known as Pitambara Devi or Brahmastra Roopini. Bagalamukhi Jayanti is marked on the eighth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakha. This year, the Jayanti will be celebrated on April 28. Here is all you need to know about Bagalamukhi Jayanti:

Bagalamukhi Jayanti: Significance

The festival is celebrated to honour Goddess Bagalamukhi, eighth of the 10 Mahavidyas in Hindu mythology, and is believed to possess immense power and strength. She is worshipped as the goddess of speech, wisdom and victory, and is believed to have the power to stop all kinds of negative energies and enemies. Goddess Bagalamukhi is also known as the goddess of black magic, and her devotees believe that worshipping her can protect them from evil forces and negative energies. It is believed that the goddess bestows her devotees with success, prosperity, and good health.

Bagalamukhi Jayanti: Rituals

On the day of Bagalamukhi Jayanti, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. They visit Bagalamukhi temples and offer prayers to the goddess. The temples are decorated with flowers and lights, and special pujas are performed by the priests. Yellow is the preferred colour on this day, so people wear yellow clothes and decorate the temples with yellow flowers. Devotees also offer special food items and sweets to the goddess. One of the main rituals performed on this day is the Bagalamukhi Homa, which is a sacred fire ritual. The havan is performed by invoking the goddess and offering prayers to her. This ritual is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the devotees and protect them from all kinds of negative energies.

Bagalamukhi Jayanti: Mantra

The Bagalamukhi mantra is considered very powerful and chanted by devotees to invoke the goddess’ blessings. The mantra is “Om Hleem Bagalamukhi Sarvadushtaanaam Vaacham Mukham Padam Stambhaya Jihvaam Keelaya Buddhim Nivaasaya Hleem Om Swaha."

The auspicious occasion of Bagalamukhi Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. It is a time to reflect on the teachings and blessings of the goddess and seek her guidance and protection in life. The festival of Bagalamukhi Jayanti reminds us of the power of the divine and the importance of faith and devotion in our lives.

