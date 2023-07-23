Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary 2023: Inspirational Quotes, and Facts About India's Freedom Fighter

BAL GANGADHAR TILAK BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Bal Gangadhar Tilak was an Indian nationalist, educator, scholar, philosopher, mathematician, and freedom fighter. He was born on July 23, 1856, in Ratnagiri of present day Maharashtra, which was known as Bombay Presidency under British rule.

He was called ‘Lokmanya,’ which means ‘accepted as the people’s leader.’ Lokmanya Tilak is considered as the first leader of the Indian freedom movement. He enjoyed such a massive following during the freedom movement that the British rulers called him ‘the father of the Indian unrest’.

The present day grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi across Maharashtra finds its origin in Talak’s vision for uniting the people through social and cultural bonding. He transformed the tradition of worshiping Lord Ganesh into grand public celebrations with Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav.

Advertisement

Lokmanya Tilak Birth Anniversary: Fascinating Facts