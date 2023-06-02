Bananas To Beetroot, 5 Vegetarian Foods To Maintain Healthy Lifestyle

Vegetarian and vegan diets have become a trend now. The concept of veganism has gained prominence in recent years for various reasons, including health concerns and trying to put a stop to animal cruelty. Many celebrities like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan have adopted a vegan lifestyle. Many medical reports suggest that certain vegetarian food promotes weight loss, reduces the risk of heart ailments, and helps curb diabetes. Today, let’s delve into some nutritious vegetarian foods that are responsible for promoting good health.

Bananas

Bananas are a storehouse of nutrients. They are rich in fibre and antioxidants like flavonoids and amines with zero fat. Daily consumption of bananas can ward off many diseases. It promotes good gut health, improves blood sugar levels, maintains good heart health, and helps in weight loss.

Tofu

If you follow a strict vegetarian diet, then you must include tofu in your diet. It is filled with the goodness of protein, iron, and zinc including omega-3 fatty acids, known to control cholesterol levels. Half a cup of Togu provides you with 100 milligrams (mg) of calcium. Tofu can also be a great substitute for poultry, fish, and meat.

Apples

Apples are loaded with nutritional benefits. Vitamin C, Vitamin K, potassium, and copper are found in abundance in apples. It is hence rightfully said, “An apple a day keeps a doctor away." The benefits of eating a fresh, red apple every day are weight loss, good heart health, lower risk of diabetes, and getting rid of digestive problems.

Soybean

High in protein, soybeans protect your body from a range of heart-related diseases including strokes, cardiovascular ailments, and coronary heart disease (CHD). It also improves bone density. Soybeans are embedded with the goodness of fibre, carbohydrates, and iron. It is advised that you consume soybeans in the morning.

Beetroot

Beetroot is one vital vegetable, boasting impressive nutritional values that must be included in your vegetarian diet. High in minerals and vitamins, while low in calories, beetroot strengthens your immunity, increases stamina, keeps blood pressure in check, and solves stomach-related issues.