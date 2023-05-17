Bananas to Curd Rice: 5 Foods to Improve Gut Health in Summers

Do you know what the most crucial thing is during the scorching summer? It’s a healthy and nourished digestive system. Believe it or not, but the summer season can take a toll on your gut health. You end up craving for chilled foods that possess artificial ingredients and saturated fats, which in turn can have a harmful impact on your gut health.

So, what needs to be done? All you need to do is replace artificial food ingredients and regular grains with summer-friendly food. Just a little addition of the right probiotics, buttermilk, and sattu can work wonders for your gut health and help in fighting bloating and constipation during summer.

We completely understand your quest to stay refreshed amidst the humidity, sweat and heat. Here are five simple food items that you can try eating this summer for good gut health:

Whole Grains

While regular dal chawal does not harm the body, the summer season requires you to eat foods that can beat the heat. Whole grains can provide you the much-needed nutrition, and help in maintaining good gut health. Include options like barley and ragi rather than going for traditional grains. Whole grains not only reduce inflammation but promote the growth of good bacteria.

Bananas

Bananas play their part efficiently when it comes to fighting inflammation. The fruit improves gut health like nothing else. Additionally, it also deals with problems like diarrhoea and upset stomach.

Oats

There are various health benefits of oats and consuming it regularly can help you live an extremely healthy life. It restores healthy gut bacteria and leaves you feeling fuller for a long period of time.

Buttermilk

Want to keep your gut cool and healthy this summer? Drink a cup of buttermilk. Buttermilk is prepared by diluting curd with water. This probiotics-rich drink helps in digestion, bloating, and constipation. It is a low-calorie drink and contains essential vitamins and minerals

Curd Rice

Beat the heat this summer and keep your gut healthy with curd rice. Loaded with probiotics, it helps reduce digestive issues. Since the food item is a good source of calcium and protein, it also keeps your bones and muscles healthy. Have a bowl of curd rice this summer and improve your gut health.