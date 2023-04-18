Bangarapet's Famous Ramesh Chat Serves White Paani Puri, Know Its History

Chaat is a delicacy that is enjoyed across all regions in the Indian subcontinent. Unlike most Indian recipes that cater to a region or community, chaat or paani puri refuses to get slotted into any category and is eaten with relish all over. Just the mention of chaat is enough for most foodies to start salivating. If you are game for trying different variants of the dish out there, look no further. We are here to tell you about the famous white paani puri of Bangarpet, which is just 80 km away from Bangalore.

This small town is close to Bengaluru, and here is where the chaat, which is well-known throughout the city, originated. What makes it so unique? The paani is transparent instead of the traditional maroon or green chutney, which is what makes this dish stand out. And Ramesh Chit Chat, the food outlet where this well-known meal was first served, is the ideal location to enjoy this chaat.

Back in the 70s, R Panduranga Shetty of Bangarapet used to make a living by running a paani puri shop. His son Ramesh did not want to run his father’s paani puri shop. Ramesh wanted to do something more. He created the white tangy water for paani puri. Although other outlets have also tried to replicate this special dish, there have been little success..

The water is actually clear rather than white, which is a fun tidbit. To give it a translucent colour, cumin, green chillies, ginger, garlic, and lemon are all crushed together, soaked in water, and then filtered. Keeping the colour from changing is a closely-guarded family secret that is not revealed by Ramesh. The dish costs you just Rs 25.

So what are you waiting for? Back your bags and leave for Bangarapet to give your taste buds a treat.

