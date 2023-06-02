Barabanki’s Most Popular Desi Ghee Chokha Bati Makes People Stand In Long Queues

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. According to health experts, having a proper breakfast gives you the right amount of energy to last the entire day. Even though many people go for a healthier option for breakfast, there are many who choose to give their taste buds a treat in the morning. Kashyap Ji’s Chokha Bati in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most popular spots for a perfect breakfast.

The shop belongs to Gautam Kashyap, near the Darbar in Barabanki district. The place is so popular among food lovers that people from far and wide come to taste the chokha bati in the morning. It has been running for 15 years now, and people love the taste of the chokha bati made in desi ghee.

Chokha Bati is the signature dish of Bhojpuri cuisine, which is primarily associated with eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar. Baatis are made of wheat flour dough and cooked on an open fire made of wood or coal. They are often fueled with cow dung, a unique method of cooking that provides them with a distinct smoky flavour.

One of the main reasons for the popularity of the place is the rich and diverse flavour of chokha bati. Reportedly, the popular dish is made with pure desi ghee along with some common spices and is served with pickles, onions, and spicy green chutney. Customers have revealed that the taste here is quite different from other places.

The owner of the place has said that they put efforts into making their special masala, which they mix with chokha bati. He also added that they take special care to maintain cleanliness so that more and more people can visit their place.