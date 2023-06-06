Barbiecore Summer: 6 Must-Haves to Ace Margot Robbie's Look

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie featuring Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling is all set to hit the cinemas in a month and the internet can’t get enough of the pink dream! While pastels were a thing once, Summer ‘23 is all about being bright, bold and unapologetically glamorous.

From big hair to sky-high heels, here are 6 essential items to add to your kitty to ace the Barbie look.

Head over heels with Bata Red Label Pink Pumps

You know what’s at the core of Barbiecore? The statement fuchsia heels! The quintessential item in Barbie’s closet of modish dresses & bite-sized handbags. These Bata Red Label Pink Pump Heels from the 24×7 Glam Collection are the embodiment of Barbie’s high-fashion. Doused in the hot-pink vision of elegance and completed with a strap of dripping glamour, these heels are totally worth the hype! And while Barbie may not have had easy with her high-heels, these pumps feature padded interiors to provide round-the-clock comfort so that you stay stylish & comfortable!

Elevate Your Hairstyle to Barbie-Level Perfection with GK Hair Dry Oil Shine Spray!

Introducing the GK Hair Dry Oil Shine Spray, your ticket to achieving the perfect Barbie-style look. Specially crafted to meet your hair aspirations, this extraordinary styling spray offers a multitude of benefits that will leave your hair looking flawlessly beautiful. Exclusively launched in India by Maison D’ Auraine, this lightweight formula effortlessly adds texture and volume to your hair, giving it that extra oomph without weighing it down. Whether you’re aiming for a sleek and sophisticated updo or bouncy, voluminous waves, this is the go-to spray to tame unruly flyaways and frizzy strands. Additionally, the spray is formulated with nourishing natural oils and is designed to provide UV/UVA protection. So, unlock the secret to getting your perfect Barbie hairstyle with this spray!

Barbie’s Pop of Colour with Viseart Paris Blush Palette on Kult App

It’s not just a blush! The Viseart Paris Blush Palette, available on Kult App, is a high-pigment, versatile cheek palette that can double-up as an eye-shadow. Featuring a range of stunning shades in warm oranges, pink and bold violets, it is perfect for adding depth, dimension, and radiance to your Barbie look. With powders so pigmented, create a makeup look with just one swipe on your cheeks, or a simple swatch on your lids. Looking for some inspo for a snatched face? Visit Kult Kafe to watch your favourite content creators and makeup artists paint the most creative looks on Kult App.

Step into the enchanting world of Barbie with Colorbar’s Sinful Lip N Cheek Tint!

Imagine a product that effortlessly glides onto your skin, giving you a subtle flush of color that screams Barbie-approved effortless chic. And guess what? It’s not just a 2-in-1 dynamo but also a sustainable choice that aligns perfectly with your eco-conscious lifestyle. How fabulous is that?

Let’s dive into the dreamy texture of this magical tint. With its mousse-like consistency, it transforms into an ultra-thin, featherweight powder-like formula that leaves a soft matte finish lasting an impressive 10 hours. It’s like a little touch of magic for your skin, making you feel like the princess you truly are! Prepare to be captivated by the array of 10 irresistible shades straight from the World of Sinful. From daring to subtle hues, there’s a shade for every Barbie girl out there. And the best part? Each shade is priced at INR 1200, so you can create your own magical collection without breaking the bank.

Barbie’s Flawless Beauty Secret: Modicare’s Urban Color London Pro Fix 3-in-1 Palette

Discover the ultimate secret to flawless beauty, just like Barbie, with Modicare’s Urban Color London Pro Fix 3-in-1 Palette. Infused with the goodness of Squalane & Jojoba oil, this magical palette allows you to correct, conceal, and contour your way to medium to high buildable coverage. Effortlessly neutralize imperfections and achieve coverage that lasts all day. Camouflage dark spots and scars with concealing, while also highlighting your facial features with contouring. Priced at MRP Rs. 1,099/-, this versatile palette is available in Medium-Deep and Light-Medium tones, making it suitable for all skin types and perfectly tailored to match your unique complexion. Apply with a brush or beauty sponge for a long-lasting effect. The palette is lightweight, 100% Vegan, Cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested.

So, take a page out of Barbie’s book and unlock the secret to flawless beauty with Modicare’s Urban Color London Pro Fix 3-in-1 Palette. Get ready to turn heads and feel confident, just like Barbie herself!

Barbie’s Timeless Charm with the Titan Ceramic Watch