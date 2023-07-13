Bastille Day 2023: All You Need To Know About The French National Day

Bastille Day, or French National Day, is celebrated on July 14. The day is observed to commemorate the fall of the Bastille. The Bastille, which was built as a mediaeval fortification, was later converted into a governmental jail. Political prisoners who had been arrested for trial by the police were frequently kept there. Some convicts were detained on the king’s express instruction, which was unarguable. On July 14, 1789, a mob attacked the Bastille to release seven prisoners. The act marked the beginning of the French Revolution.

In 1880, France declared the 14th of July a national holiday. In France, the festival is known as Fête Nationale, and it also serves as a symbol of national unity. Meanwhile, in English-speaking countries, the French national holiday is known as Bastille Day.

Bastille Day 2023: History

During the early months of the French Revolution, Paris was tense as the Estates-General refused to disband, instead converting itself into a constituent National Assembly. In July 1789, King Louis XVI summoned reinforcements and fired his popular minister, Jacques Necker.

On July 14, the people of Paris took weapons from the armoury at the Invalides and marched in the direction of the Bastille - a historic Royal castle. After many rounds of gunfire, the populace stormed the Bastille and released the prisoners.

The storming of the Bastille was seen as the country’s first victory against a symbol of the “Ancien Régime" (Old Regime). Benjamin Raspail, a representative representing the Seine department, designated the day to be a national holiday in July 1880.