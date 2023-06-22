Be Wary Of These 5 Edibles That Can Elevate Uric Acid In Your Body

Gout, also known as arthritis, is a highly painful condition characterised by joint inflammation. Traditionally associated with individuals over 50 years old, it has now become increasingly prevalent among younger individuals as well. The primary cause of gout is the accumulation of excessive uric acid in the body. When uric acid levels surpass normal limits, it swiftly crystallises and deposits itself between the joints, leading to intense pain.

When we consume food, the digestion process converts it into protein. However, during this process, purine is also formed. Purine, in turn, breaks down into uric acid. While the kidneys typically eliminate normal levels of uric acid through urine, an excessive amount can overwhelm their capacity to excrete it. Certain foods contain high levels of purine, exacerbating the issue.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, purine-rich foods are primarily responsible for this concern. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the food items that contain higher levels of purine.

Sweets and soft drinks- Sweets and soft drinks are considered to be extremely harmful to arthritis patients. Soft drinks with added sugar have high sugar content, which may considerably increase the Uric Acid levels in the body. A study published in Seminars in Nephrology discovered a connection between sweetened beverages and a higher risk of developing gout. When uric acid levels in the body are elevated, gout develops.

Alcohol- Alcohol is a source of purine, thus high consumption of Alcohol may elevate the pain of Arthritis. However, not all alcohol is created in the same way. Some also have low purine content. According to studies, beer has the highest purine concentration.

Corn Syrup- Corn syrup is a sort of artificial sweet liquid that is used in a variety of foods. When maize starch is artificially combined with glucose and fructose, it turns into corn syrup. Fast food, chutney, ice cream, jam, bread, packaged foods, packaged sweets, candies, chocolate, soda, soft drinks, and juice drinks all contain corn syrup,