Beat the Heat: 6 Summer Beauty Hacks for a Sweat-Proof Look

Summer is a season of sun-kissed days and vibrant adventures. However, the sweltering heat can pose a challenge when it comes to maintaining a flawless and sweat-proof look. But fear not! With a few simple beauty hacks, one can stay fresh, radiant, and confident all summer long. Summer makeup is all about embracing a fresh and natural look. Keeping it simple with a touch of bronzer, a swipe of blush, and a pop of colour on the lips. But how to get that sun-kissed sweatproof glow while also enjoying the season?

Aashka Goradia, co-founder, Renee Cosmetics share some tips to help you beat the heat and achieve a sweat-proof look that lasts: