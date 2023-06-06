Beat The Heat This Summer With This Delicious Homemade Mango Jelly, Check Recipe

With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to enjoy refreshing and fruity treats. Mango jelly is a delightful and easy-to-make dessert that kids will absolutely love. Bursting with the tropical flavours of mangoes, this sweet and jiggly treat is sure to be a hit at any summer gathering or as a special treat for your little ones. It’s a simple recipe that allows you to create a refreshing and fun dessert for kids to enjoy. So, gather your ingredients and let’s dive into the step-by-step process of making delicious mango jelly!

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes

1 cup of water

1/2 cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of gelatin powder

1/4 cup of cold water

Whipped cream (optional)

Mango slices (optional, for garnish)

Now, let’s get started with the recipe:

Step 1: Prepare the mango puree

Peel the mangoes and remove the flesh from the pit. Cut the mango flesh into chunks and place them in a blender or food processor. Blend until you have a smooth puree. Set aside.

Step 2: Dissolve gelatin

In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin powder over 1/4 cup of cold water. Stir it gently and let it sit for a few minutes until the gelatin granules absorb the water and become soft.

Step 3: Heat the sugar and water

In a saucepan, combine 1 cup of water and 1/2 cup of sugar. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar dissolves completely. Remove the saucepan from the heat.

Step 4: Mix the ingredients

Add the softened gelatin mixture to the warm sugar water and stir until the gelatin completely dissolves. Then, pour the mango puree into the saucepan and mix well until all the ingredients are fully incorporated.

Step 5: Set the jelly

Now, it’s time to pour the mango jelly mixture into the jelly moulds or serving glasses. Carefully fill each mould or glass, leaving some space at the top for garnishes or whipped cream if desired. Place the moulds or glasses in the refrigerator and let them set for at least 2 to 3 hours, or until the jelly is firm and wobbly to the touch.

Step 6: Garnish and serve

Once the mango jelly has been set, you can add some extra flair to your dessert. Top each jelly mould or glass with a dollop of whipped cream and a slice of fresh mango for a beautiful presentation. If you prefer, you can skip the garnish and serve the mango jelly as it is. It will still taste amazing!

Step 7: Enjoy