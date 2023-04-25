Beat The Heat: Top 5 Fruits That Will Keep You Hydrated

As the scorching heat of summer approaches, staying hydrated becomes crucial to maintain our overall health and well-being. Drinking water regularly is the simplest and easiest way to stay hydrated on the hottest days of summer. With the current heat wave affecting many parts of the country, staying hydrated is even more vital, which is why it’s just as essential to eat the right foods that keep you cool. While water is undoubtedly the best choice for hydration, certain fruits can also be excellent sources of hydration.

Sonia Sinha, Clinical Dietician and Obesity management expert, Fitfoody.in, says, “Staying hydrated is essential during Indian summers, and one of the best ways to achieve this is by incorporating fruits into your diet. Fruits are not only a rich source of water but also provide vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep your body healthy and energized. So make sure to eat a variety of fruits throughout the day to beat the heat and stay hydrated this summer."

Fruits are not only delicious but also packed with water content, making them a refreshing and healthy option to beat the heat and stay hydrated during the hot summer months.

Anshika, a software engineer based in Bangalore, says," As we grow older and busy, we tend to overlook the significance of water in our bodies despite being taught in childhood that our bodies are 60% water. During summers, we lose a significant amount of fluids through sweating. While sweating helps regulate body temperature, it is imperative to consume sufficient water to prevent dehydration. Including fruits in our diet that are rich in water content, minerals, and vitamins can also help nourish and hydrate our bodies. Another important tip is to be aware of the harmful pesticides used in fruit cultivation, which can adversely affect our health. To ensure proper cleaning of fruits, I use a 100% natural action fruit wash such as ITC Nimwash to eliminate harmful pesticides, germs, and dust from my fruits."

Here are top 5 hydrating fruits that you need to consume this summer to feel fresh and hydrated:

Summer = Watermelon

The fruit that comes to everyone’s mind when you say summer is watermelon! The reason why watermelon is synonymous with summer is due to its high-water content, they’re widely known to have 92% water content along with other vital minerals, vitamin A and vitamin K, and fiber. Along with anti-inflammatory watermelon is known to have one of the highest sources of lycopene, which is known to lower the risk of cancer and heart diseases. Daily dose of Vitamin C with Oranges

Orange tops the list of favourite citrus fruits consumed in the summer. Excessive heat leads the body to lose potassium through sweat, which can result in muscle cramps. Oranges contain a high amount of potassium along with vitamin C, vitamin A and fibre. They also hydrate and nourish the body as they contain a higher water content. Fresh, Red Tomatoes

Yes, you read that right, a tomato is a fruit! Tomato is another fruit that contains high amounts of the antioxidant Lycopene, which gives them its bright red colour. They are known to fight the radicals that affect the immune system and help prevent many diseases. Apart from being rich in antioxidants, tomatoes also contain vitamin C and vitamin A. Strawberries are always a favourite!

Most berries are rich in antioxidants, and so are strawberries. Their sweet and juicy taste makes them popular with both children and adults. Strawberries can easily be added to salads, sandwiches, and cakes or blended into smoothies and juices. They are also enriched with vitamin C, folates, and manganese. What makes strawberries stand out is their ability to reduce oxidative stress. Another summer must have - Musk Melon

Also known as sweet melon these are great for gut health and are wonderful immunity boosters. Widely available in the summer, these are known for their pleasant musky smell. Musk melons are great for regulating blood pressure since they are rich in potassium. They are also known to have vitamin A and vitamin C, which is why they are good for eye health and gut health.

Consuming hydrating fruits is essential as they not only alleviate thirst and maintain hydration levels but also offer vital vitamins and minerals crucial for a healthy body.

