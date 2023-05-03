Trends :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Beat The Summer Laziness With These Natural Supplements

With the right combination of natural supplements and herbs, you can feel more energized and ready to tackle the summer months.

May 03, 2023

As the temperature rises during the summer months, many people may experience feelings of lethargy and low energy. This can be attributed to a variety of factors such as dehydration, lack of sleep, and the body’s natural response to the heat. While there are many commercial products available to boost energy levels, nothing beats the natural approach to combatting lethargy.

Natural supplements and herbs can be a great option to increase energy levels without relying on caffeine or other stimulants. Some natural supplements such as B vitamins, iron, and magnesium have been shown to improve energy levels and combat fatigue. Additionally, there are many herbs like ginseng, ashwagandha, and Rhodiola that have adaptogenic properties and can help the body cope with stress and fatigue.

It is important to note that while natural supplements and herbs can be helpful, they should not replace a healthy diet and lifestyle. Consulting with a healthcare professional before incorporating new supplements or herbs into your routine is recommended. With the right combination of natural supplements and herbs, you can feel more energized and ready to tackle the summer months.

From Rhodiola Rosea to Green tea extract, here are 6 natural supplements and herbs that you can add to your diet and beat the summer lethargy.

  1. Rhodiola Rosea
    Rhodiola Rosea is a herb that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. It is known for its ability to reduce fatigue. It also helps to increase energy levels and improve mood. Rhodiola Rosea works by reducing the levels of stress hormones in the body, which can lead to increased energy levels.
  2. Ginseng
    Ginseng is renowned for its capacity to enhance energy levels and alleviate tiredness. Additionally, it can enhance cognitive function and focus by promoting mental clarity. The mechanism behind ginseng’s effects involves the reduction of stress hormone levels and a boost in energy production within the body.
  3. Ashwagandha
    Ashwagandha has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. It is known for its ability to reduce stress, increase energy levels, and improve mental clarity. This herb reduces the level of stress hormones in the body, which can lead to increased energy levels.
  4. Cordyceps
    A type of fungus, cordyceps has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for ages. It is known for its ability to increase energy levels and reduce fatigue. Cordyceps also help to improve physical performance and endurance.
  5. Green tea extract
    Derived from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, green tea extract is a natural supplement that’s popularly known for its energy-boosting properties. It aids in enhancing mental clarity and concentration. Its mechanism involves augmenting the body’s energy production while lowering fatigue levels.
  6. Magnesium
    Magnesium, an essential mineral for numerous bodily functions including energy production, is renowned for its capacity to alleviate fatigue and enhance mental acuity. Moreover, it assists in managing the body’s stress hormone levels. Magnesium functions by stimulating energy production and diminishing fatigue levels in the body.

May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
