Beauty Bonanza: Must-Have Essentials to Stock Up On

Amazon Beauty has got you covered with the finest deals on international and homegrown beauty products including skincare, haircare, luxury beauty, fragrance, luxury perfumes, makeup, professional beauty, beauty devices along with beauty & makeup combos.

So, what are you waiting for? Here is your chance to make the most of the biggest beauty event of the year and experience beauty like never before and get ready to be ‘Har Pal Fashionable’.

Zeba Khan, Director, Beauty, Personal Care & Luxury Beauty, Amazon India, says, “We are delighted to unveil the second edition of Amazon’s ‘The Beauty Sale,’ – a one-stop-shop for our valued customers to celebrate themselves and experience the joy of beauty and self-care in their lives. From exquisite skincare treasures and opulent makeup essentials to luxurious fragrances from around the world, we have curated an exceptional selection that caters to diverse preferences, the needs of the Indian consumer and amplifies the confidence of our customers. This edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’ is not merely a shopping extravaganza, but a testament to our commitment in elevating the beauty landscape for all with a wide selection of products, convenience and value, ensuring that no one is left untouched by the transformative power of self-care and self-expression."

Here are some beauty products that must find a way in your cart this season:

Skincare

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Elevate your skincare routine to unveil a radiant, youthful complexion with this viral K-Beauty product. Enriched with an impressive 96% snail mucin, this essence provides the ultimate nourishment and protection your skin craves. This snail concoction has helped users improve hyperpigmentation, reduce dryness, dullness, inflammation, and more and your skin will thank you for this purchase!

Haircare

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment

Oiling is one of the most essential activities in the haircare routine and this organic hair oil is bound to replenish and revitalize your locks. This time tested and 100% natural recipe from Kama Ayurveda contains potent herbs extracted into pure Sesame oil and Milk. The earthy scent of ingredients like Indigo, Gooseberry, Licorice and Balloon Vine has a calming, meditative effect that soothes frayed nerves, uplifts mood and aids in a good night’s rest. Let your hair indulge in the luxurious Ayurvedic experience with this oil.

Perfumes

Hugo Boss BOTTLED TONIC EDT for Men

Experience the epitome of woody yet spicy freshness Boss Bottled Tonic by Hugo Boss. This refined fragrance is a harmonious blend of sophisticated citrus essences and bold woody notes, resulting in a composition that exudes elegance and vitality. Stay cool in every season with this unmistakable offering from one of the icons in the Fragrance industry.

Makeup

Rude The Spell Book Smooth and Blendable Eyeshadow Palette - Passion

Tap into your spiritual beauty with shimmers and bewitching dark hues, formulated for a smooth and blendable eyeshadow application to complete your enchanting ritual! Complete your look and cast a spell with this Rude Cosmetic The Spell Book Smooth and Blendable Eyeshadow palette.

Gift Sets

Kimirica Love story Luxury beauty Gift set

Delight in the charm of the Kimirica Love Story Experience Set—an enchanting gift set designed to celebrate the small gestures of love. Immerse yourself in a romantic escapade as these luxurious products transport you to a world of romance and bliss. Indulge in the beauty of each little moment with the Kimirica Love Story Experience Set, and let love envelop you in its magical embrace.

Luxury Minis

Forest Essentials Ultra-Rich Body Milk Madurai Jasmine & Mogra

This exceptional body milk is infused with the purity and freshness of Jasmine and Mogra flowers that have a delicate fragrance with sheer floral notes. It’s natural hydrators like Cane Sugar, Beeswax, Cream of Milk and Apricot Oil seal the moisture in the skin, for a supple and plump finish. Discover the secret to a vibrant and naturally glowing complexion with Forest Essentials extraordinary body milk.