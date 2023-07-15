Beer Tanning: Good Or Bad? 5 Reasons You Might Want To Skip This TikTok Trend

Many people love basking in the sun’s warm glow. They head to the beaches or pools to soak up the rays. Achieving a golden tan has become synonymous with relaxation and fun. But, there is a concerning trend gaining popularity on TikTok, known as ‘beer tan.’ While it may sound like a laid-back method for bronzing one’s skin, the truth is that beer tanning poses can have harmful effects on your health. Let’s take a closer look at the dangers of beer tanning.

Beer tanning is a method where you pour beer on your legs, arms, and other body parts you want to tan. It’s often called a “beer shower." Afterwards, you sunbathe and let the beer darken your skin.

What are the risks involved in beer tan?