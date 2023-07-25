Begin Your Day With These Food Combos To Boost Immunity And Stay Fit

The right mix of nutrients is highly important for health. It can sustain and charge your body in several ways. However, there are various factors that can stop us from getting the necessary dose of wellness, especially in the morning. Due to the busy lifestyle we hardly get time to take care of our health. We often skip breakfast and meals during the day.

Often in a rush, we eat sugary cereals for breakfast to save time, settle for junk food and fast food for our lunch cravings. We miss out on a balanced diet which is essential to maintain health. Ignoring a good diet and nutrition takes away your energy and also compromises the body immunity.

Little changes in our diet can help us in the long run to stay healthy. Choosing whole grains over refined grains and incorporating more protein into the diet, can help us maintain good health. More vegetables and fruits in our daily diet can help in attaining good health and can also mitigate the risk of diseases.

Advertisement

Nutritionist Tripti Tandon in her Instagram post recently shared a few food combinations that can bring amazing health benefits.

In an Instagram post captioned, “Food Combinations You Must Try, Wake Up Eat Right Look Hot," she shared a few tips to stay healthy and fit.

Green tea+ Lemons

Advertisement

People often start their day with a cup of Green Tea with a few drops of lemon in it. Green tea mixed with lemon can provide a good amount of antioxidants. It helps in cognitive function and helps in fat burning. Green tea can positively affect our metabolism and helps reduce weight. According to various studies, it may help in reducing the risks of cancer and protect the brain from ageing.

“Green tea is rich in health-benefiting flavonoids including catechins and epicatechins. These compounds provide antioxidant & anti-inflammatory protection. Research has shown that the protective antioxidant capacity of green tea is magnified 5-10 times when paired with a dash of lemon juice," said Tandon in her post.

Advertisement

Walnuts and Blueberries

Walnuts are heart-healthy fats and high in antioxidants. A regular dose of walnuts may enhance brain health and cut down the risk of cancer and heart diseases. While blueberries are high on antioxidants and provide health benefits related to heart, mental health and blood pressure. A blend of blueberries and walnuts can create a vitalising and delicious meal.

Advertisement

“Walnuts contain essential omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols - both of which counteract oxidative stress and inflammation - protecting cognitive health. Blueberries have been shown to improve blood flow to key areas of the brain, as well as improve attention and memory. Together, walnuts and blueberries are a powerhouse for cognitive health," said Tandon.

Black Pepper and Turmeric