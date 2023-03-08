Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

We often hear about how drinking hot water can be beneficial for us. But what are those benefits? Should we have it after dinner or before it? There are numerous benefits of this practice. However, let us be clear that drinking hot water alone cannot replace a balanced diet and regular exercise. Moreover, always be cautious when drinking hot water as it can cause burns or scalds. Here are some of its benefits:

Helps in digestion

It becomes easier to break down food faster and more efficiently if you drink hot water after a meal. This helps in easier distribution of nutrients. Another reason why drinking hot water is good for you is because it helps prevent constipation.

Improves hydration

Hot water works against toxics and detoxifies your body. If you drink hot water after a meal, it helps replenish fluids lost during digestion, and hydrates your body.

Aids in your weight loss journey

Many experts recommend drinking hot water after meals as it aids in weight loss. A recent research showed that drinking hot water before meals increases metabolism by 32 percent.

Reduces the pain of menstrual cramps

Drinking hot water after meals helps in easing out the stiff muscles of the uterus by increasing its blood flow. Hot water is called a vasodilator. It helps in increasing blood flow in the body by expanding and dilating the blood capillaries.

