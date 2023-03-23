Best Places for Navratri Thali and IPL Screening in Delhi NCR

Two of the most important events are about to begin and we can’t be more excited. One of them is Navratri and the second is IPL. Both of these are celebrated with equal zeal in India. In recent times, IPL has become more like a festival in India where people come together and enjoy matches together.

So, if you also are looking for places to celebrate Navratri and enjoy the Special delicacies and matches on the big screen with friends and family, then here is the list.

For Navratri

Karigari

Karigari owned by celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is one of the Best Restaurants in Delhi NCR. The uniqueness of this place lies in the lip smacking food served here and amazing interiors. So if you are looking for a place where you can find Navratri delicacies, then do check out Karigari. The Barbeque Company

The Barbeque Company is popular for its amazing laid out menu and delicious food. It has made its name for its extensive buffets which are popular among masses in Delhi NCR. So for navratri do check out Barbeque Company. It has an extensively laid out menu for Navratri which include Paneer malai tikka, samak rice pulao, kuttu ki puri, shahi paneer, sabudana kheer, apple halwa and much more. Tamarind By The Rockland Hotel

This is one of the few places in Delhi NCR which does not have amazing food but beautiful interiors too. If you are looking for a place to enjoy with friends and family, do check out Tamarind.

For IPL

Bottles and Barrels

A popular place in town for its amazing environment, lively music and delicious food. A perfect place for IPL screenings with friends where you can have a good time over good food and conversations. Roe - Sia

A new place in Gurgaon is best for spending time with friends and family for a fun night. It has the most delectable menu and most appetising drinks and is perfect for IPL screenings. Swirl

Swirl in a very short time has become a go-to destination for those looking for a great dining experience with their loved ones. It has a lively environment, quirky decor and scrumptious food. Do check out this place for IPL on Big Screen. Glued

An ultimate party destination in town. Glued is popular for its lively environment. It is one of the best places to party in Noida. To add up to the fun, do visit this place in the IPL season to enjoy matches on the Big Screen with friends. Oishii Wok

Oishii Wok is one of the Best Fine Dining Experiences in town. It has a unique and extensive menu with a huge variety of Asian, traditional Chinese and modern Japanese dishes. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, with a modern and stylish decor. Oishii Wok is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family and enjoy IPL screenings.

