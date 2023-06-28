Better Oxygen Supply To Improved Mental Health, Benefits Of Sleeping On Terrace

During the peak hot season, people often prefer to sleep on their terrace. While in some cases, there is a problem with power outages, in other cases, even if people have inverters at home, many prefer to avoid sleeping with their AC or cooler on. So, they choose to go and sleep under the stars- on the roof or terraces. This keeps them in touch with nature and is also beneficial in many ways.

Sleeping on the roof requires a bit of preparation which includes sweeping the terrace floor to remove dust and then sprinkling water on it to let the heat escape. When it dries, sprinkle water again. This will ensure that the tiles get cooler. If you are troubled by insects or mosquitoes, you can put up a mosquito net and sleep under it. Now, apart from great savings on your electricity bill, there are many health benefits of sleeping on the terrace. Let’s take a look at them.

Make you feel connected with nature

Instead of choosing to sleep in a room with your AC or cooler on, if you have the provision, then sleep under the open sky. You will be surrounded by nature. The wind will keep you cool and you get to see the stars dotting the sky.

Better oxygen supply

When you inhale fresh breaths of air, oxygen gets distributed in your body to each cell. It is also important to have a constant oxygen concentration in the blood. But while sleeping, our breathing pattern changes and so does the concentration of oxygen. Hence, sleeping on the terrace is important as it will give unlimited access to oxygen supply. A better oxygen supply means the release of serotonin- the happy hormones.

Improved mental health

Access to open space and fresh air is extremely important for our physical as well as mental health. Listening to the wind, the leaves rustling, the once-in-a-while call of a bird, and twinkling stars can have a much more positive impact on your mood, than laying in a closed space and putting on white noise or calming music to drift off to sleep. Improved mental health will promote quality sleep, relieve stress and improve your ability to think.