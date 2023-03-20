The Great Khali, as we know him, has been in the news recently for his various projects. Born in a humble background, while the former WWE Superstar may have retired from the ring, he continues to be in the limelight with some exciting campaign or the other. Khali was recently seen digging a new ad campaign, All You Can Meat Buffet by Licious. A meat-eater himself, he seemed completely thrilled to be surrounded by all his meaty favourites that this buffet offers.

But did you know there’s more to Khali than dominating the wrestling ring? Read on to know the different roles Khali performs:

Actor: From Hollywood to our very own Indian cinema, Khali has done it all! After delighting fans in movies as The Longest Yard, Get Smart, and more, Khali is set to make his acting debut in ‘Kendada Seragu’, where he will portray the character of a wrestling coach alongside Bhoomi Shetty and Malashree.

Entertainer: When he isn't impressing us with his acting skills or hitting the gym, Khali loves to entertain his fans. Whether it is with quirky reels or showing off his dance moves - there's never a dull moment with Khali.

Restaurateur: Khali is a man of many passions, and his love for food is perhaps the biggest of them all. He recently launched ‘The Great Khali Dhaba’ and it is a must-visit for anyone who loves food. From Dry Fruit Milk Shake, Saffron Milk to Great Khali Punjabi Thali and King Size Khali Paratha - the dining experience here is bound to be extravagant.

Mentor: Khali’s contribution to the world of wrestling is remarkable. And he aims to continue contributing to the sport. He established Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) where he trains and nurtures young budding wrestlers and dedicatedly mentors Just imagine being trained by the very best in the world of wrestling!

Doting father: Of all his roles, this is undoubtedly the most endearing! Khali absolutely loves spending time with his daughter. Whether it is celebrating festivals such as Holi with her or cooking up her favorite dishes - Khali’s posts with her are totally adorb! In fact, we recently saw Khali giving her a few wrestling tips in the ring - isn’t that the cutest little wrestler you’ve seen?

Cook: Not only does Khali reign terror in the ring, but he can cook up quite a storm in the kitchen as well! He loves to whip up some fancy dishes, especially those requested by his His love for things meat is very well known, and a little birdie tells us he can make quite a mean Tandoori Chicken.

Whatever be the role, all we can say is - Khali you’re an absolute superstar!

