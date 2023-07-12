Bhanu Jayanti 2023: Why is July 13 a Bank Holiday in Sikkim? History, Significance and Celebration

BHANU JAYANTI 2023: Every year, people of Nepal, Sikkim, Darjeeling, and other countries with a Nepali-speaking population, such as Myanmar, Bhutan, and others, commemorate Bhanu Jayanti. Community around the world celebrates this momentous day with great pomp and zeal. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of the great poet Bhanubhakta Acharya. Typically, it is observed on July 13 annually, which is also the 29th day of the Nepali month of Ashadh.

Why is July 13 a bank holiday in Sikkim?

Bhanubhakta Acharya was a Nepalese poet, and he retains a unique place in the lives of the Sikkimese people, in part because it is a primary language in the Sikkim-Darjeeling region.

The poet has been given the title ‘Adhikavi’ or ‘First Poet’ in Sikkim. Bhanubhakta is credited with translating the Ramayana into basic Nepalese, and his birthday is commemorated with poetry recitation competitions and literary conferences. The pioneering poet’s birth anniversary used to be celebrated for a week with a meeting of Nepali literature enthusiasts from around the world. Therefore, banks and most public organizations in Sikkim are closed on this day in honour of the poet.

Bhanu Jayanti 2023: History

In 1871, Bhanubhakta was born into an affluent Brahmin family in Chundiramgha, Tanahu, Nepal. His grandfather, Shri Krishna Acharya, was a well-known figure in his day. His grandfather provided him with a good education with a strong religious bent.

When Bhanubhakta was 22 years old, he was reportedly so impressed by an incident involving a grass cutter that he decided to become a poet. One day, he met a grass cutter, and during their talk, he discovered that the grass cutter wished to contribute to society so that he, too, would be remembered after death.

After hearing the response, Bhanubhakta felt ashamed of himself. It not only stimulated Bhanubhakta’s literary genius but it also encouraged him to do something noble.

Bhanu Jayanti Significance and How to Celebrate?