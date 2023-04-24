Bhumi Pednekar Breaks The Temperature Metre In Edgy Black Cut-Out Dress

Bhumi Pednekar has become a prominent name in the list of Bollywood fashion icons. Courtesy: Her fearless and distinctive style. She is known to experiment with unconventional designs and has been spotted in some of her best outfits at various industry events, showcasing her charisma and elegance. Recently, the actress made headlines with her stunning photoshoot pictures in black designer wear, which she wore for her first live event. Undoubtedly, she looked captivating.

Check out her pics here–

Bhumi made a fashion statement by donning a dress from Thiery Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1989 archival runway collection called the “Velvet Lightning Bolt Sheer Illusion Dress" at the MAC Cosmetics event, for which she is the brand ambassador. Impressed by the sustainability of fashion, she shared her thoughts, saying, “I’m amazed at how sustainable fashion can be so iconic and revolutionary! It’s a piece of history, and I’m making my own history with it."

Bhumi’s Thiery Mugler black-coloured velvet dress featured an hourglass-enhancing silhouette, long cuffed sleeves, a fitted waist, padded shoulders, and a midi-length skirt. It also featured a translucent silk neckline in the style of a lightning bolt that revealed the midriff and décolletage.

Bhumi kept her accessories to a minimum. She chose to wear high-heeled black heels and silver-coloured earrings in the shape of lightning bolts. For her makeup, she chose to go with berry lips, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyelids, delicate eye shadow, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and highlighter. She finished her look with a sleek bun and a few tresses left loose in the front.

Bhumi Pednekar seems to have a newfound love for black outfits. Recently, for an awards show, the actress opted for a stunning black gown from BLONI’s collection, featuring a straight neckline, a black leather silhouette, and tiered frills crafted with exquisite net work. The highlight of her outfit was the net frills, which added the perfect amount of flair and made it stand out from the rest.

Bhumi did her best to accessorise the dress. Massive golden drop earrings, stacks of gold rings, and beautiful golden painted nails completed her chic appearance. Bhumi chose dramatic eye makeup for her look, along with nude lip colour and soft blush. She wore her hair up in a messy bun.

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest film appearance was in the political drama Bheed. Currently, she is busy with multiple projects in the pipeline, including Afwaah, Bhakshak, and The Lady Killer.

