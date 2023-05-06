Trends :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Boss-Lady Vibes In An All Black Ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Boss-Lady Vibes In An All Black Ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar's look is definitely worth taking cues from because of how poise and scintillating it is, at the very same time

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 09:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Bhumi Pednekar's look is absolute goals isn't it? (Images: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar’s sartorial choices are nothing short of stunning. Her outfits exude elegance and sophistication, while also showcasing her unique sense of style. From intricate embroidery to bold patterns, her wardrobe is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary designs. Her impeccable fashion sense is complemented by her poise and confidence, making her a true fashion icon. Whether it’s a red-carpet event or a casual outing, Bhumi never fails to impress with her stylish and chic ensembles.

Recently, the actress shared pictures of herself on her social media account and needless to say the photographs were absolutely stunning. See for yourself-

Styled by the very talented Mohit Rai along with Shubhi Kumar and Tarang Agarwal, Bhumi looked magnificently striking in an all-black power suit. The blazer-like jacket that the actress had dawned was double-breasted and had a corset-like detailing in the bodice with sheer net which accentuated her figure. The wide-legged trousers created the perfect silhouette.

In terms of makeup, she took the minimal side of the road and tried out the bronzed makeup trend which actually went rather well with the entire ensemble, considering the fact that this makeup trend is extremely subtle and will not take away attention from one’s get-up. The nude brown lip shade deserves a special mention for being the perfect choice to be photographed in the sun, it was so good that it would want you to believe that the perfect lip colour sure does exist.

Bhumi accessorised her look with classic rings that added the right amount of bling to the look and her ear cuffs the result of a well-made decision. She completed the look with a sleek-tidy bun and pointed heels, both of which accentuated the look and took it to a whole other league.

first published: May 06, 2023, 09:58 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 09:58 IST
