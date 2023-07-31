Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Mid-Riff In A Sultry Co-Ord Set With A Plunging Neckline, See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar loves to reinvent herself, she is someone who is open to experimenting with her looks and her sense of style. Her sartorial picks are often a reflection of her charming personality. No matter where she is heading, she always dresses to impress and her fans and followers most certainly love that quality about her.

The actress is currently vacationing in Goa and her recent set of pictures from the trip has truly set the internet on fire. Fashion enthusiasts and critics are amazed with her ensemble and very rightly so! In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

If you are an ardent follower of fashion trends, you would know that co-ord sets are currently the ‘IT’ game, they are in trend at the moment and celebrities like Bhumi are elevating the trend with their own Midas touch. For her laid-back chilled vacay Bhumi opted for this sultry chocolate brown co-ord set from label Bella D by Dimple Belani Thadani.