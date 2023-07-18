Bhumi Pednekar Pledges To Preserve 'Our Beautiful Planet' On Her Birthday, Details Inside

Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi has always been a cut above the rest, she is someone who is always confident in doing things differently. She has always had a penchant for doing ‘good work’ and her pictures and videos on social media suggest that she is truly one with nature and loves the green pastures. On her birthday today, she thought it to be the best time to give something back to planet Earth.

The actress on the joyous occasion of her birthday has come up with ‘The Bhumi Foundation’ which in Bhumi’s words is “a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving our beautiful planet."

Check out her post-

Through the caption of her social media post, the actress announced, “On my birthday, with immense gratitude and love for the planet, it is my pleasure to initiate work towards The Bhumi Foundation."

The caption further mentioned, “As a #ClimateWarrior and a firm believer in environmental conservation, I have always dreamt of making a significant impact on our planet’s well-being. Going forward, a portion of my earnings will go towards #TheBhumiFoundation through which I aim to empower organizations and fellow climate conservationists on their unified vision of working for the planet."