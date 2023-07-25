Bhumi Pednekar Swears By THIS Skincare Product And Trust Us, You Need To Have It Too

We have all heard this advice i.e. having a morning routine is essential for a successful life. Research has stated that a consistent morning routine can reduce stress and anxiety and uplift energy levels and enhance productivity at work. Bhumi Pednekar is one of the fittest actresses in B-town. The actor frequently shares her fitness routines on Instagram. In a recent video posted by Tweak India, she shared her morning routine. She talked about how her morning routine helps her to stay internally fit.

The caption stated, “In the episode of Morning Chai, Bhumi Pedenekar reveals everything from her the secret behind the morning face glow (hint: it’s not face wash) to her favorite makeup product."

She further said that the biggest thing she does for her skincare is to drink half a litre of water, sometimes, it is a little more.

She added, “I am not shooting then I don’t use face wash in the morning because I feel like the skin oozes some really good healthy oils." Talking about her skincare regime, she swears by sunscreen and said, “I don’t live without sunscreen; it’s literally one of the first things I do. I just moisturize."

She added that earlier she did not pay a lot of attention to internal health and focused only on external things. “I would try using these really fancy serums, creams, eight layers of different products, etc. But then I realized that all of it is actually connected to what you eat and how healthy your gut is." She further stated that taking care of her internal health helped her maintain her hair, skin and nails.

Talking about her breakfast, she said that most often she does not eat her breakfast, but when she does, she gorges on Dosa, Sabudana Khichdi.

“Dosa at my house is another level. And Poha, Sabudana Khichdi, I love South Indian food," she added.

She stated, “I think Marathikanda pohais the best, and I have had many arguments with my friends from Madhya Pradesh and other places where they make poha. But, no!."

Terming Maharashtrian Kanda Poha as the “best", she stated, “Kanda Poha is supremacy, It is the best and I put like some farsan on it."

She revealed that coffee is indispensable to her and said, “I can’t live without coffee. I also pray in the morning. I have a 20-minute prayer ritual that I do, which really energizes me."

On being asked about her go-to exercise if she has 10 minutes, she said, “I would skip. It’s the best form of cardio workout that you would get."