Bhumi Pednekar’s Denim On Denim Look Is Textbook Perfect

What do you think of this denim look, goals or not?

This definitely looks uber chic and absolutely fantastic. (Images: Instagram)
Denim is almost everyone’s favourite as it can give a stylish spin to your wardrobe. And it stays true even when it comes to celebrities. Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, is known for her bold and unapologetic fashion choices. Her recent Instagram upload is a testament to the statement as the actress understood her ‘denim on denim’ assignment pretty well.

Bhumi’s uber-cool co-ord set was from the shelves of fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Her two-tone denim corset top featuring dark blue and black was styled with flared bottoms. She opted for silver jewellery including a choker-style sleek chain, and rings. Leaving her brown tresses open, she wore glowy skin and highlighted cheeks, mascara on the eyelashes, well-done brows, and pink lips.

Corset and denim are a new match made in heaven and Bhumi Pednekar is proving why. In these pictures, the actress styled ice blue denim with ripped detailing with a dark blue corset top. The plunging neckline and deep back cut enhanced the style quotient of the fit. Her glam was spot on with winged eyeliner paired with ample mascara. Contoured cheeks and glossy pink lips sealed the deal for us.

Denim jackets can be paired with almost every outfit even during summer, hence it is a staple in our wardrobes. And Bhumi Pednekar is no different. She once shared a bunch of pictures flaunting her denim jacket. While we were so busy relating to the actress’ fashion sense, we totally overlooked the Taj Mahal in the background. A pair of sunglasses along with subtle rosy-pink glam rounded off her chic avatar.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao. The trailer of the film has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Bheed will be released in theatres this week, on March 24. Bhumi also has The Lady Killer in the pipeline with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Last year, Bhumi Pednekar had a few releases. Starting with Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao, followed by Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. Her last film of 2022 was Govinda Naam Mera.

