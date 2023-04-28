Birthday Girl Samantha Ruth’s Lovely Moments With Her Pet Dogs Are Sure To Keep Your Mid Week Blues at Bay

Trends :Samantha BirthdayHoroscopeHappy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: With her dogs, Hash and Saasha, Samantha is happy pet parent. Take a look at the actor's incredibly cute scenes with her animal companions as we celebrate her birthday

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 06:55 IST

Samantha with her pet dogs, Hash and Saasha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: The Shaakunthalam actres is well known for her love of animals. She owns Hash and Saasha as her pets family. The 36-year-old star frequently shares photos of her having a good time with her beloved dogs along with cute words to show her affection and love for them.

With her pet pooches, Samantha always has a spectacular and enjoyable time celebrating everything from birthdays to play dates.

She frequently mentions in her memoirs how her dogs’ company got her through the difficult times in her life.

Samantha frequently brings her pets to the shoots in addition to cuddling with them.

Samantha continued writing in one of the captions of the post, “Paw on me…watching over me. I appreciate you being my guardian angel.

Samantha’s ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, once wrote a poignant “thank you" card for those who mean a lot to him. Watch as he also included a note for the dog he and his ex-wife, Samantha, had adopted, Hash!

Last but not least, this particular photo is the only one from Samantha’s wedding day that is still posted on her Instagram wall. Doesn’t that now say a lot about how much she loves her pet dogs?

first published: April 28, 2023, 06:53 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 06:55 IST
