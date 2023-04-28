Birthday Girl Samantha Undergoes Hyperbaric Therapy; Everything You Need To Know About The Treatment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a photo dump on Instagram hours after Telugu producer Chittibabu made a remark about her age and called her ‘old’. The actress, who is currently battling with an autoimmune condition called myositis, shared several pictures depicting her daily routine, including visits to the hospital, travel, and work-related activities.

Furthermore, Samantha shared an image from a medical facility where it appeared that she was receiving treatment for her autoimmune condition. In addition to this, she also posted a screenshot of a search result that highlights the potential use of ‘hyperbaric therapy’ as a treatment option for autoimmune diseases.

In October 2022, Samantha revealed that she was suffering from Myositis, which is characterized by muscle inflammation due to various underlying causes. Although she has returned to work after a break, it seems she is still receiving medical treatment.

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘hyperbaric therapy’:

Meaning:

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. This therapy is typically used to treat medical conditions that do not respond well to conventional treatments or to enhance the body’s natural healing process. The pressure in the chamber is increased to a level greater than the normal atmospheric pressure, which allows the body to absorb more oxygen than it would under normal conditions. Hyperbaric therapy can be used to treat a variety of conditions, including carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, non-healing wounds, infections, radiation injuries, and more. It is also sometimes used in conjunction with other treatments, such as radiation therapy or chemotherapy, to enhance their effectiveness.

Procedure:

Hyperbaric therapy is a medical treatment where the patient is placed in a chamber and gradually exposed to increased pressure. The patient may experience a popping sensation in their ears, similar to what is feels during a flight. The treatment usually lasts between one to two hours, and depending on the patient’s condition, multiple sessions may be necessary.

Types of Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers:

There are two main types of hyperbaric oxygen chambers, monoplace and multiplace. Monoplace chambers are designed for one person and are typically made of clear acrylic material. Multiplace chambers are larger and can accommodate multiple patients or medical personnel.

Precautions:

Hyperbaric therapy is generally considered safe, but there are some precautions patients should take before undergoing treatment. Patients should inform their healthcare provider of any medical conditions or medications they are taking, as well as any history of lung or ear problems. They should avoid smoking and consuming alcohol prior to treatment, as well as remove any flammable materials or jewellery before entering the chamber.

