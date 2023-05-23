BLACKPINK’s Jennie Makes a Statement at Cannes 2023 in a Gorgeous Chanel Dress; See Photos

Blackpink member Jennie Kim, popularly referred to as Jennie, made her début at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The rapper and singer went to the illustrious festival to watch The Idol’s television series launch. With the HBO drama, Jennie will make her acting debut. Along with director Sam Levinson, producer Ashley Levinson, Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and producer Reza Fahim, she walked the red carpet. For her first Cannes moment, Jennie opted for a monochrome design. To see what she wore to the occasion, scroll through.

Jennie from Blackpink is the second member of the K-Pop girl group to make her debut at Cannes this year. Rosé had worn a stylish black YSL gown to the red carpet event last week. Jennie, meantime, dressed for the occasion in a stunning Spring 2020 Haute Couture custom Chanel dress. The traditional French luxury fashion house ensemble, lovingly referred to as “Human Chanel" by her followers “Blinks," was the ideal choice. With her looks, she embraced the classic Hollywood aesthetic.

Have a look at Jennie’s debut at Cannes right here-

Jennie donned a white lace dress that Kaia Gerber had previously walked the runway in. The knee-length dress has a white lace skirt and bodice with tulle underlay for a sweet, vintage silhouette. The corseted torso gave the dress rigidity and emphasised her trim figure. To give the outfit a vintage, old Hollywood feel, Jennie decided to wear the black tulle sleeves off her shoulders.

Jennie added accessories to the all-black dress, including a black bow in her hair, bow-decorated peep-toe heels, and striking rings. Her final makeup choices included pulled-back open hair, a ruby pink lip colour, winged eyeliner, rouged cheeks, dewy glass skin, feathery brows, and mascara.

Meanwhile, The Idol is scheduled to debut on HBO on June 4.