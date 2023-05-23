BLACKPINK's Jennie Steals The Spotlight At Cannes With Her Fairy Tale Debut

One of the buzziest first-time Cannes attendees has to be BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who finally made her debut at The Idol premiere on Monday. The K-pop star’s music videos have shown her numerous runway looks. The dazzling youngster’s unique sartorial picks and youthful style certainly do not go unnoticed and it is her timeless and chic persona that adds to her perfect fit. Hence, it wasn’t a surprise when the brand ambassador of the French design house appeared on the red carpet in an elegant midi dress by Chanel.

With a tulle hem, the dress is said to be from Chanel’s Spring 2020 couture show, which was Viard’s first as creative director after the passing of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The BLACKPINK member went for minimalism when it came to accessories. She chose a black-bow statement headband, a diamond ring, and stylish heels to round off her entire look. When it came to her makeup, Jennie opted for winged eyeliner, pink lips, and dewy glass skin.

Advertisement

Jennie plays Angel in Euphoria Director Sam Levinson created The Idol series which focuses on the life of an aspiring pop star. With Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd in the lead, the premise showcases how the musician takes a step into the twisted world of showbiz after falling in love with a cult leader. Though little is known of Jennie’s character in the show, it seems she might also appear as a pop star in The Idol.

Advertisement

Even while making her Met Gala debut, Jennie went for a vintage Chanel piece, which was a reinterpretation of Lagerfeld’s 1990 fall ready-to-wear collection. Just like this time, she chose a mini dress, which is suggested to be Jennie’s favourite choice of length. The white satin bustier dress featured a simple white camellia and a tied ribbon at the bodice. To complement the ensemble, she chose a matching flower pinned to her hair to style her look.

Advertisement

The K-pop Idol’s Cannes debut comes at a time when the internet is abuzz with her dating speculations with BTS’ V. Notably, the musician-dancer will also make his debut at the French Riviera this year. The fashion police are desperately waiting to see what the Celine boy has in store for them.